MIDDLETON STUDENT IS POETRY JAM CHAMPION On January 20, 2021, the 16th Annual Hillsborough County Public School Poetry Jam was held. This year’s event was virtual with the student or team from each high school representing their school. The High School Poetry Jam Champion is Middleton High School’s Chadwyk “Wynni P” Sampson. He also…



