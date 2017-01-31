2017 TOBA 37th ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) held its 37th Annual Leadership Breakfast on January 16, 2017 at the downtown Hilton Hotel. A capacity crowd listened to the message brought by the Reverend Otis Moss, Jr., a close friend of Dr. King, who said […]
AME BISHOP IS SPEAKER FOR HERITAGE LUNCHEON The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival held its Heritage Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, January 18th. The luncheon was held at the University Area Center Development Complex. This year’s theme was: “Celebrating Our Leaders.” The guest speaker was Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the 117th elected and consecrated Bishop […]
GEORGE EDGECOMB SOCIETY HOSTS FUNDRAISER WITH VIVICA FOX The George Edgecomb Society at Moffitt Cancer Center hosted a fundraiser last week. The event was held to raise funds for cancer research and health disparity. Special guest for the event was actress, Vivica Fox. Accompanying Ms. Fox for the event was Paul Anthony of Full Force. […]
KEEPING TAMPA SAFE DURING THE KING PARADE Hillsborough County’s law enforcement officials (Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Dept.) and Tampa Fire Rescue were among the participants in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, January 16, 2017. In addition to being participants, they were also there to keep the community safe. Several […]
The fire started at this location on top of the building. It was restricted to the southwest corner of the building. (Photograph courtesy of Tampa Fire Department). Thursday night, the Tampa Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire at a Tampa hotel. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical...
Master Police Officer Susan Bowers is show with Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor In January 1996, Ms. Susan Bowers graduated from the police academy after completing several weeks of training. She was one of the individuals sponsored by the Tampa Police Department. At the time...
RESHEEDA YATES BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Last Monday when a little girl was left at the wrong home, something occurred more powerful than the mistake that landed her there. In the few hours she was there, she made a lasting impression on the family that lives in the home. The...
KEN ATWATER The Tampa Police Department arrested the President of Hillsborough Community College Saturday evening. He was charged with driving while under the influence. The arresting officer said he observed a Range Rover driven by Dr. Ken Atwater traveling north on Dale Mabry around 9:30 p.m. He reportedly observed the vehicle failing to...
NICHOLAS LINDSEY …Serving a life sentence On February 21, 2011, St. Petersburg Police Officer David Crawford died after being shot 5 times while responding to a call of a vehicle burglary near Eighth Street and Third Avenue, South. Then 16-year-old Nicholas Lindsey was arrested. He was convicted of first-degree murder the following year...
LEONCIO MARTIN TEJAS Last Friday, a woman contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and reported that she had been sexually battered. The was attacked took place in the 8300 block of W. Hillsborough Avenue. The victim told police that a man approached her from behind, placed his hand over her mouth, threatened her...
STEVEN CHARLES KIRKLAND Police arrested a 32-year-old man who a woman said broken into her home. The man, dressed in Sponge Bob clothing was standing over the woman as she slept on her sofa. When the woman woke up, the man ran from the home in the area of 21st Avenue and 7th...
Be Careful Baby Girl BY CLARENCE BARR, II As a parent you never reach the point where you relinquish your job of protecting your child. Even after they grow into adulthood you still often find the need to help keep them out of harm’s way. After all, for humans, being there for our...
Tina Campbell wrote a letter about her support for President Trump. Tina Campbell, one half of contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary, is yet another Black woman who has come out in support of President Donald Trump. Campbell took to her Facebook page this week with an open letter, giving our new president both her...
According to Time, for the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump is facing significant criticism from Republican officials and conservative groups who are rattled by his ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority nations, questioning his domestic policy agenda and worrying about what steps the New York billionaire might take next in the name of nationalism....
Protesters at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after Donald Trump’s ban. A federal judge in Brooklyn has granted a stay halting Donald Trump’s dangerous, xenophobic immigration ban, after the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Law Center sued on behalf of two men from Iraq who were detained at New York’s...
Protests around the world since Donald Trump issued an immigration ban. The seven countries that President Trump issued a ban against are predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa. Christian refugees from those nations can expect to receive more favorable treatment than Muslims from those nations. The countries included in Friday’s Executive...
ALONNA This week’s Beauty Unlimited feature is the lovely Alonna. This young lady loves taking pictures, and say’s she’s hoping to build a very nice portfolio and take her career to the next level. We hope this exposure helps in realizing her goals. We thank you Alonna for allowing us to feature you as this...
Biggie and Faith. Faith taps Bad Boy rapper/B.I.G. collaborator Jadakiss on “NYC,” which includes verses from Faith’s late husband The Notorious B.I.G. “NYC” is taken from The King & I, featuring duets, remixes, and unreleased verses with her deceased former husband The Notorious B.I.G. Back in 2014, Faith Evans announced that she was working...
DJ Khaled will be the newest mentor on ‘The Voice’ Alicia Keys has nabbed DJ Khaled as a mentor for the upcoming 12th season of U.S. TV talent show “The Voice.” Keys is returning as a judge on the series, which kicks off next month (February 27), and she’ll be up against longtime stars Adam...
Mary J. with new boo, Jason Mitchell has kept their relationship under wraps due to her pending divorce from husbanger, Kendu Isaacs. Mary J. Blige is rumored to be dating “Straight Out of Compton” star Jason Mitchell. Still in the midst of a nasty divorce from soon to be ex-husband and manager Kendu Isaacs, several...
Keke Palmer is giving Trey Songz the business. Trey Songz has been in the news a lot lately and none of it has been good. Keke Palmer is seeking legal action against Trey Songz after he allegedly used her image and likeness in part of his music video “Pick Up The Phone” without her...
