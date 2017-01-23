GEORGE EDGECOMB SOCIETY HOSTS FUNDRAISER WITH VIVICA FOX The George Edgecomb Society at Moffitt Cancer Center hosted a fundraiser last week. The event was held to raise funds for cancer research and health disparity. Special guest for the event was actress, Vivica Fox. Accompanying Ms. Fox for the event was Paul Anthony of Full Force. […]
KEEPING TAMPA SAFE DURING THE KING PARADE Hillsborough County’s law enforcement officials (Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Dept.) and Tampa Fire Rescue were among the participants in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, January 16, 2017. In addition to being participants, they were also there to keep the community safe. Several […]
KAPPA ALPHA PSI FRATERNITY, INC. OBSERVES FOUNDERS DAY AT WORSHIP SERVICE The Tampa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as part of its Founders Day Celebration, worshipped along with their wives and young boys enrolled in the fraternity’s mentoring program (Kappa League) at Allen Temple AME Church on Sunday, January 8, 2017. The […]
COMMUNITY LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP AT DOWDELL SCHOOL The Hillsborough County Law Enforcement Workshop was held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Dowdell Middle Magnet School. Law enforcement officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office interacted with the students and listened tO their concerns. Those who worked with the young people during the workshop were: seated, from […]
TANGELA SAILS BY LATRICE SCOTT On Friday, January 20, 2017 at 12 noon, President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama turned over the keys to the White House to President-Elect Donald and Melania Trump. The 8 years the Obama family spent in the White House left an impression on many readers. Here is...
ADAM KENNEDY Principal of Crews Lake Middle School A Pasco County middle school principal was killed in an early morning traffic accident Friday. The accident occurred at 6:41 a.m., as he was en route to work. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Adam C. Kennedy, 46, of Land O’ Lakes, died at the scene....
The Obamas join the Trumps on inauguration day, January 20, 2017....
Lightning strike in Florida, and tornado damage in Georgia. A series of furious storms roared through the Southeast on Sunday, killing at least 18 people, splintering homes and toppling trees and power lines in the path. Officials said 14 people were killed in Georgia. Fourteen tornado warnings were issued Sunday in Central Florida. Catherine Howden,...
AVION WEAVER … Accidentally shot himself Police are investigating an accident shooting that left a 4-year-old dead. The incident took place in Auburndale. According to police, the child identified as Avion Weaver, found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his home and shot himself in the face. He died at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital...
LARRY R. BOURDON The Pinellas Park detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man and charged him with sexual battery on a minor. The victim, a female, was between the ages of 14 and 18 when the offense occurred. According to police, the incidents took place between 2011 and 2014, and at various locations in...
ISAAC MACHER THOMAS A Plant City police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he shot a man early Saturday morning. The officer said he shot in fear of his life after the suspect pointed a gun at him. The incident began when officers responded to the intersection of North Alexander Street...
BILAL ADURRAHEEM BELLE The Dade City Police Department is seeking information pertaining to a shooting this weekend. A resident of Brandon was hit by gunfire and is currently listed in critical condition. According to police, officers responded to the 37000 block of Moceri Avenue Friday night in reference to shots being fired. When...
TAY Welcome to this week’s Beauty Unlimited feature, Tay. This young lady wants very badly to be successful, and feels working hard to achieve your goals is something everyone should be willing to do. Tay knows when to turn up, and she also knows when to take a step back and just observe what’s going...
Chrisette Michele’s music will not be used in Spike Lee’s Netflix series because of her performance. Despite all the backlash, Chrisette Michele performed at President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball on Friday night! Many thought the R&B singer succumbed to the pressure and backed out after not appearing at the pre-inaugural concert or...
Method Man Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Method Man, will star in a new BET scripted drama helmed by legendary director, John Singleton. Meth will star alongside actors Giancarlo Esposito, and Mykelti Williamson in the upcoming drama “Rebel.” According to reps for BET, “Rebel” centers around a police officer who is forced to leave the...
Future and Ciara were once engaged and are the parents to Future, Jr. Future and Ciara’s custody case over their two-year-old son, Future Jr., has been officially settled according to reports. The judge dismissed the case after the two agreed to have joint custody. Ciara will take care of the child for the...
Lionel Richie and Sammy Davis, Jr. It looks like a biopic about the life of entertainer Sammy Davis, Jr. is final happening. Since Davis’ death in 1990, rumors of a film started to swirl, but after decades of disputes and legal fights, all talks were squashed. Things changed for the better after a court order...
Julio Jones destroyed the defense of the Green Bay Packers. For the first time since 1998, the Atlanta Falcons are going to the Super Bowl. Thanks to a beautifully dominant 44-21 beat down of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at the Georgia Dome, Matt Ryan and Co. left no question as to...
Tom Brady was fitted with a warmed buff coat. The New England Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl. With a 36-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC title game, the Pats won their record ninth AFC championship and in two weeks New England will become the first franchise ever to appear...
Star WR Antonio Brown streamed live from the Steelers locker after beating the Kansas City Chiefs. So you know that Facebook Live stream where NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown showed the innards of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ team’s locker room causing his coach Mike Tomlin to go off? Well Brown may not have...
