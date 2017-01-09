ALLEN TEMPLE AME CHURCH HOSTS NON-TRADITIONAL WATCH NIGHT SERVICE Those who attended Watch Night Service at Allen Temple AME Church on New Year’s Eve, were probably surprised when they didn’t have the traditional service of preaching into the New Year and counting down the clock to midnight. However, they were spiritually refreshed after Evangelist Janice […]
STUDENTS ARE RECIPIENTS OF AL DIXON SCHOLARSHIP Bridges Over Troubled Waters, Inc., a non-profit organization founded in 2007, presented its 2015 and 2016 scholarships on December 20, 2016 at the Open Cafe. The scholarship is named in honor of Al Dixon, an educator and life coach in the Hillsborough County School System for more than […]
2-DAY COMMUNITY, LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP The community and law enforcement came together earlier this month for a 2-day workshop. The Community Law Enforcement Workshop (CLEW) was held December 5-6, 2016 at Clair-Mel Elementary School. Among those who took part in the workshop from left to right are: Rick Grayes, Clair-Mel Elem. Principal; Carolyn Upshaw, Florida […]
GROUPS CELEBRATE HOMELESS LIVES MATTER, TOO A group of citizens called “Base Camp,” consisting of representatives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, and Tampa Housing Authority, came together recently to make the holiday season bright for the homeless population. Patricia Wingo, Outreach Coordinator/Case Manager for the Tampa Housing Authority, said this is […]
Best Motion Picture, Drama ‘Moonlight’ Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture Viola Davis The “Fences” star – who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the August Wilson drama – said all citizens have a responsibility to safeguard access to the American dream and praised “smaller people” and their stories. “I will, believe it or...
Rosalind Brewer …was first female and Black to head Sam’s Club. Rosalind Brewer, the first woman and the first African-American to head Sam’s Club, stepped down from her position on Friday, reports Fortune. After five years at the helm of Sam’s Club, Brewer will be replaced by John Furner, Sam’s Club’s chief merchant....
Davion Stewart pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life. ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL – A death-penalty murder trial was about to begin in Sanford Tuesday when the defendant, a 20-year-old Altamonte Springs man, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. That halted what was expected to be an unconventional affair: a death-penalty...
ALBANY, NY — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a historic a free college tuition plan last week with former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. Gov. Cuomo wants families who make less than $125k a year to be able to send their children to state and city colleges. Under the governor’s plan, college students...
Talladega College is the oldest HBCU in Alabama. The Band is one of the newest additions to the campus to attract more students and has won numerous awards. Officials with Talladega College said they have not decided if the school’s band will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. “From Trump’s inaugural committee, via their...
RAY-RAY MCCLOUD SO/WR Sickles High School BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor When the 2 football teams take to the field at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night, it will be a homecoming for 5 of the Clemson Tigers. There are 15 players from Florida on the Clemson team. According to its webpage...
Dylann Roof spoke for the first time on Wednesday. Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them there’s nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to keep any secrets from them. The jury last month...
Cornell Brooks and 5 others were arrested in Mobile, AL. Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions has had a history of racists comments and actions. Six civil rights activists, one including the CEO and President of the NAACP, were arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 3) for a non-violent protest at the office at U.S. Sen....
JAYQUON JOHNSON 7/8/1999 to 1/1/2017 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The family of Jayquon Johnson is making final preparations to lay him to rest. His funeral is planned for Saturday, January 7th, at 2 p.m. A Star Athlete Grief Counselors were on the campus of Brandon High School Tuesday when...
JOSHUA G. DOVE A 35-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a confrontation with police. The confrontation between the man and the officers took place in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue, North. According to police, officers were dispatched to the location after received a tip about drugs being used by men outside...
ANDRON TOBIAS McKINNEY … Being held without bond Police arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday after a domestic dispute turned violent. He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on numerous charges According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Carioca Court, in reference to...
A Black Queen Captured By A White Knight BY CLARENCE BARR, II When Serena Williams broke the news last week that she was engaged to be married, the announcement ruffled more than a few feathers. It wasn’t only the idea that she was suddenly off the market that had her male admirers’ boxers in a...
Eric Holder, served as attorney general under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015, has been an outspoken critic of Trump. Former Attorney General Eric Holder will back the California Legislature in potential legal clashes with the incoming Trump administration. Holder, currently a partner at the law firm Covington & Burling, will serve as...
35 Russian Diplomats and their families leave Washington. Dozens of Russian diplomats expelled from the United States as punishment for Moscow’s alleged interference in the White House election landed back in their homeland Monday, state media said. The envoys were ordered out of the U.S. in retaliation for what the Obama administration said were...
A record number of people signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act for the coming year, President Barack Obama’s administration announced Wednesday, with the most people selecting coverage in states that Donald Trump won in November. Some 6.4 million people signed up by the mid-December deadline — 400,000 more enrollees than the...
President Obama told Democratic lawmakers Wednesday that he envied the position they were in to battle Republicans on the frontlines in the halls of Congress. “I envy you so much,” he said, according to lawmakers in the room during their closed-door meeting. “Because I would love to be on the field right now …...
LUWAM The Spotlight feature this week is Luwam. This week’s feature strives for only perfection, and wants to one day be a household name in the world of modeling. When it’s all said and done, Luwam wants to leave a long lasting impression on everyone who has been a part of her life and her...
