KEEPING TAMPA SAFE DURING THE KING PARADE Hillsborough County’s law enforcement officials (Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Dept.) and Tampa Fire Rescue were among the participants in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, January 16, 2017. In addition to being participants, they were also there to keep the community safe. Several […]
KAPPA ALPHA PSI FRATERNITY, INC. OBSERVES FOUNDERS DAY AT WORSHIP SERVICE The Tampa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as part of its Founders Day Celebration, worshipped along with their wives and young boys enrolled in the fraternity’s mentoring program (Kappa League) at Allen Temple AME Church on Sunday, January 8, 2017. The […]
COMMUNITY LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP AT DOWDELL SCHOOL The Hillsborough County Law Enforcement Workshop was held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Dowdell Middle Magnet School. Law enforcement officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office interacted with the students and listened tO their concerns. Those who worked with the young people during the workshop were: seated, from […]
TAMPA BAY COALITION OF CLERGY EMANCIPATION DAY SERVICE The Tampa Bay Coalition of Clergy, Bishop Thomas Scott, Chairman, held its Emancipation Day Service at Allen Temple A. M. E. Church, Rev. Dr. Glenn Dames, Jr., Host Pastor. The service was held on Monday, January 2nd. The guest minister was Rev. Dr. Wayne Thompson, Pastor, […]
Derrick McLaughlin, left, newly chosen Principal of Warren Hope Dawson Elementary School, is shown with Attorney Warren Hope Dawson and Mrs. Joan Dawson. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Tuesday, members of the Hillsborough County School District Board of Directors selected a name for a new elementary school. The board...
TYRONDA SAMPSON 6/19/1993 — 1/14/2017 MICHAEL WIMBLEY 6/26/1988 — 1/14/2017 RICO TAYLOR … Being held under a $400,500 bond BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Two young adults were killed in a traffic accident on Saturday. Police said a small child was not injured, but was transported to a local...
DONALD TRUMP AND STEVE HARVEY Steve Harvey is getting a lot of heat from the Black community regarding his recent meeting with Donald Trump, but he recently told reporters that he will not be attending the presidential inauguration. He says that his wife has other plans for him on that day. The comedian, author, and...
RUBIN ROBINSON 4/21/1947 — 1/16/2017 A former college drum major and Vietnam veteran died following a brief illness. Mr. Rubin “Martin” Robinson was 69-years-old. A native of St. Petersburg, Mr. Robinson graduated from Gibbs High School. He continued his education at Florida A & M University, where he majored in Physical Education....
Rattler Football Great Among 29 HBCU Legends to be Recognized in February TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Jan. 17) – Robert “Bullet Bob” Hayes, undoubtedly the greatest male student-athlete produced by the legendary athletic program at Florida A&M University (FAMU), will be among the 29 historically Black college and university (HBCU) gridiron greats honored in February by the...
PEGGY WASHINGTON A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and making false statements to government agencies. She was sentenced in federal court in Tampa. The Court also entered a money judgment of $36,355,93, which was determined to be traceable proceeds from the crime. S. District Judge James D....
SAVEON BARBERY The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently searching for a man linked to a triple shooting. The shooting took place on January 4th. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Saveion Barbery in connection with the shooting. They are also searching for a second suspect in connection with the murder. According...
CLIFTON LAMONT MOODY The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with the death of his co-worker. The two men were working in an unincorporated area when the murder took place. According to police, shortly after 1 p.m., Tuesday, deputies responded to the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park, 24479 U....
Are You Ready For Tomorrow BY CLARENCE BARR, II Picture this scenario for a minute. You call Uber for a ride and a car shows up to your door in five minutes. When you step into the vehicle you discover that there is no driver. Instead of telling someone where to take you, you...
Bishop Eddie Long passed away on Sunday morning. Jamal Parris and Spencer LeGrande are two of his accusers. Jamal Parris, Spencer LeGrande, Maurice Robinson and Anthony Flagg, the four men who accused Bishop Eddie Long of sexual coercion back in 2010 said Monday that they will publish a book on how the megachurch pastor...
Miss USA Deshauna Barber. The U.S. candidate in the Miss Universe pageant said Wednesday she did not vote for Donald Trump but she hopes the president-elect can unify Americans at a “nerve-wracking” point in U.S. history. Deshauna Barber, a 27-year-old Army officer from the District of Columbia, expressed confidence America can hurdle its political...
A new commemorative coin from the U.S. Mint and Treasury features a fresh depiction of Lady Liberty. With a crown of stars in her hair and a toga-like dress, she’s as patriotic as ever. She’s also, for the first time on an officially minted coin, portrayed as a black woman. The United States Mint...
Michelle Obama takes last walk thru White House. She and President share a moment. First Lady Michelle Obama has taken “one last walk” through the White House. Mrs.Obama posted a short video to her Twitter account on Wednesday showing her wandering through “the People’s House” with her family’s two dogs, Bo and Sunny. ...
Antanique Why shouldn’t Antanique be this week’s Spotlight feature? There’s really no reason unless you are hating. As far as Antanique is concerned, she’s a confident young woman who is very much in touch with herself and her goals. Antanique promises to never stop working hard to get to the top, and she is relentless...
When: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Where: Atlanta’s Georgia Dome Line: Falcons favored by 4 Again it’s hard to bet against future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rogers. The quarterback has Michael Jordan-like ice in his veins. The game is never over with this guy. Meanwhile, if Matt Ryan doesn’t choke up like he usually does...
When: Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS) Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. Line: Patriots favored by 4½ Strength on strength: During Pittsburgh’s nine-game winning streak, the offense has excelled. Behind the QB-RB-WR trifecta of Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown, the Steelers have scored an average of 25.9 points since Week 11. New England’s defense,...
Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized Tuesday night, saying his decision to stream video that caught coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame message in the locker room on Sunday without permission was wrong. “I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans,”...
