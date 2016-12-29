2-DAY COMMUNITY, LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP The community and law enforcement came together earlier this month for a 2-day workshop. The Community Law Enforcement Workshop (CLEW) was held December 5-6, 2016 at Clair-Mel Elementary School. Among those who took part in the workshop from left to right are: Rick Grayes, Clair-Mel Elem. Principal; Carolyn Upshaw, Florida […]
GROUPS CELEBRATE HOMELESS LIVES MATTER, TOO A group of citizens called “Base Camp,” consisting of representatives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, and Tampa Housing Authority, came together recently to make the holiday season bright for the homeless population. Patricia Wingo, Outreach Coordinator/Case Manager for the Tampa Housing Authority, said this is […]
MIDDLETON HIGH CLASS OF 1966 HAS CHRISTMAS GALA The Middleton Senior High School Class of 1966 held its Christmas Gala on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Embassy Suites at USF. Among classmates who attended the holiday event were, seated left to right: Luvator Nelson, Jacqueline DuPree, Carolyn Russ-Alexander, and Carolyn Brooks. Second row: Barbara […]
STATE REPRESENTATIVE SEAN SHAW OPENS OFFICE Newly-elected State Representative (Attorney) Sean Shaw held the opening of his Tampa office on Saturday, December 17, 2016. The office is located at 503 W. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. Several persons from the community stopped by to wish him well. Among those who attended the grand opening were, […]
Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, left, died Wednesday, a day after the sudden death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds was 84. “She’s gone to be with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, said. “She loved taking care of her and now she’s gone to be with her.” Reynolds was rushed to a hospital...
Kwanzaa Celebration Planned For Sunday Myron Jackson of the Kuumba Dancers and Drummers said the 2016 Kwanzaa Celebration will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association Community Center, located at 2005, Lamar Avenue, 3 p. m. – 7 p. m. The event, sponsored by The Madison Family and Kuumba Dancers...
Ms. Tierra Allen is shown holding her triplets Zenobia, Zamar, and Zakar. The triplets were born on Christmas Day. (Photo by BRUNSON). Ms. Tierra Allen learned that she was pregnant on Father’s Day after she took a pregnancy test. When she went to the doctor a few weeks later, she learned that...
Anissa Platt barrel racing on her horse, Rambo. BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer If you attended the Gus Trent Rodeo Fest this summer at the Florida State Fairgrounds, you may remember a petite, curly-haired young woman guiding horses around a set of barrels. That woman is Anissa Platt, 18, a skilled horsewoman...
JUNE HALL BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer For 15 years, June Hall dished out advice to the lovelorn, first via a syndicated column and then on her own WTTA morning show “Cooking up Advice with Dr. June.” Hall, who’s been featured on national lifestyle show Daytime, is stepping things up a notch in...
Good Riddance To Another Crazy Year BY CLARENCE BARR, II It seems like just yesterday that we were bringing in 2016. Now here we are saying goodbye to that 12 month cycle and preparing to ring in another. In sticking with what has become an annual Reality On Ice tradition, I’ve, once again,...
Ren Moore HOUSTON – A Houston man overcame a murder conviction to become valedictorian of Texas Southern University. On his way to graduation, Ren Moore ran into trouble that almost side-tracked him. “I had to go to the restroom and my class is already marching up the steps,” he said. However, it seems...
College student, Jewell Jones, 21, used social media and a young, energetic campaign team to help him win. Jewell Jones calls himself the “Neighborhood Hope Dealer” on Instagram, but come Jan. 1, the 21-year-old Democrat will be entitled to change his bio to “Michigan State Rep.” Jones, D-Dearborn Heights, made history Nov. 8 when...
SHERRILL SINGLETON … Charged with first-degree murder The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Apollo Beach woman and charged her with murder. She is accused of killing her husband on Christmas Eve. According to police, deputies responded to 517 Flame Tree Drive after receiving a 9-1-1 call. When deputies arrived, they...
RICARDO GONZALES … Being held without bond A 42-year-old Plant City man was arrested after he reportedly shot a teenager in the abdomen. The teenager was listed in critical condition. Officers with the Plant City Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Charles Avenue, in reference to a shooting Monday night. Upon...
RENESHA L. BROWN … Charged with second-degree murder Shortly after 5 p.m., Tuesday, a woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing surrendered to police. She was charged with second-degree murder. According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers and fire rescue responded to the Norton Apartment Complex, 1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
JATEZ M. BOYD The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-0ld teenager after he allegedly rammed a police vehicle with a stolen car. The incident took place about 3 p.m. Monday. The incident began Monday after police observed a 2016 Honda Accord traveling westbound on 38th Avenue, North, near 68th Street North....
JASMINE Coming off your Christmas celebration, we bring to you this week’s Spotlight feature, Jasmine. This young lady deserves all of the praise she gets, because she’s worked so hard to get to the door of opportunity. Jasmine says she expects bigger and better things in 2017, and promises she will be a force to...
Simone Biles won 4 gold medals and 1 bronze at the 2016 Olympics. On Monday, Simone Biles was named the AP’s Female Athlete of the Year for 2016 after dominating the Rio Olympics with a record-tying four gold medals in addition to one bronze. The superstar gymnast earned the honor by receiving 31 of a...
Rookie RB sensation Ezekiel Elliott has been in the giving mood. First, his lineman, now his QB are the receivers of generous gifts. Zeke and Dak after a game. Zeke had matching diamond pendants made for he and Dak. Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was really in the giving mood this holiday...
New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony surprised Jarell Lara and his parents. Knicks star Carmelo Anthony played secret Santa for a Bronx teen who just won a tough battle with cancer — by surprising the boy and his family with a new SUV. The 6-foot-8 hoopster, with a heart as big as his body,...
HEAD COACH MIKE TOMLIN The Pittsburgh Steelers officially clinched a playoff berth on Christmas, but they still have plenty to prove. Namely, they want to show coach Mike Tomlin is more than just a “cheerleader.” Last week, legendary Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw told Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” that he didn’t think Tomlin was “a...
