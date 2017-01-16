COMMUNITY LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP AT DOWDELL SCHOOL The Hillsborough County Law Enforcement Workshop was held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Dowdell Middle Magnet School. Law enforcement officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office interacted with the students and listened tO their concerns. Those who worked with the young people during the workshop were: seated, from […]
TAMPA BAY COALITION OF CLERGY EMANCIPATION DAY SERVICE The Tampa Bay Coalition of Clergy, Bishop Thomas Scott, Chairman, held its Emancipation Day Service at Allen Temple A. M. E. Church, Rev. Dr. Glenn Dames, Jr., Host Pastor. The service was held on Monday, January 2nd. The guest minister was Rev. Dr. Wayne Thompson, Pastor, […]
ALLEN TEMPLE AME CHURCH HOSTS NON-TRADITIONAL WATCH NIGHT SERVICE Those who attended Watch Night Service at Allen Temple AME Church on New Year’s Eve, were probably surprised when they didn’t have the traditional service of preaching into the New Year and counting down the clock to midnight. However, they were spiritually refreshed after Evangelist Janice […]
STUDENTS ARE RECIPIENTS OF AL DIXON SCHOLARSHIP Bridges Over Troubled Waters, Inc., a non-profit organization founded in 2007, presented its 2015 and 2016 scholarships on December 20, 2016 at the Open Cafe. The scholarship is named in honor of Al Dixon, an educator and life coach in the Hillsborough County School System for more than […]
CALVIN WILLIAMS Police arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with shooting into an occupied building. The incident took place Thursday afternoon in East Tampa. Ms. Violet Leavy contacted police after she heard gunshots close to her home. When she went to look out, she observed a man shooting a black handgun towards her home...
JOEY ANTONIO KENNEDY … Suffered non-life threatening injuries Police have identified a man shot by an officer Thursday. The shooting took place Thursday in Ybor City. According to a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to 1022 E. 25th Avenue after receiving a call of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived...
ROBERT L. WASHINGTON …Being held without bond A 32-year-old man remains in jail after being arrested on New Year’s Day. He is currently being held without bond at the Hillsborough County Jail. According to the Tampa Police Department, shortly after midnight on January 1st, members of Strong Life Christian Ministries were holding church...
The Thrill Is Gone BY CLARENCE BARR, II 72 hours. That is roughly how much time we have left before we say farewell to, what can arguably be considered, one of the greatest 8-year stretches in the history of Africans in America. From November of 2008 to right now we were able to witness...
Don Thompson …was an executive for McDonald’s for 25 years. CHICAGO —- McDonald’s former CEO, Don Thompson has begun a second act in his career, this time as venture capitalist. Crain’s Chicago Business reports that Thompson has launched Cleveland Avenue, an investment group and accelerator, which focuses on building new food, beverage, and restaurant...
SARASOTA, FL —- After its nearly century and a half run, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to shut down “The Greatest Show On Earth.” The historic American spectacle will deliver its final show in May, says Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling. Feld announced...
LIVVY This week’s Beauty Unlimited feature is Livvy. This young lady comes fully equipped with a level of maturity usually not attributed to one so young, and a vision to keep growing until she gets where she wants to be. Livvy is always the center of attention, and handles it with humbleness and charm. She...
Alabama A&M is in the top 5. Since the beginning of the 2016 marching season, HBCU Sports has asked for your input on HBCU band performances. We’ve asked you to vote “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” on individual performances, vote for the winning band in head-to-head halftime matchups and have even asked you to cast...
Caylin Newton played quarterback at Grady High School in Atlanta. Caylin Newton, younger brother of NFL quarterback Cam Newton, has announced on his Twitter account (@NewtonCaylin) that he has committed to Howard University. “I am extremely blessed to be attending Howard University for this upcoming Spring semester! On to the next chapter in my...
Jameis Winston will not have to go to court now, because the suit and countersuit filed by he and Erica Kinsman has been settled. Tampa Bay Buc quarterback Jameis Winston’s legal battle with Zephyrhills woman who accused him of rape in 2012 is finally over. Winston settled a dispute involving two federal lawsuits ....
The Atlanta Falcons stepped up in a huge way to win on Saturday. NE Patriot safety Logan Ryan had three passes defended, an interception and a sack on a blindside blitz during the Patriots’ win over the Texans on Saturday. The Patriots didn’t come out on fire against the Texans, but they eventually took care...
Prince and Jay Z. Prince signed on to Tidal before his death. Officials behind Jay Z’s Roc Nation label and Tidal music service are fighting back against allegations they infringed on Prince’s copyright by streaming the icon’s back catalog following his death. The “Purple Rain” superstar died in April, and to honor his legacy...
Tyler Perry as Madea in ‘Boo’. Kick off the new year, and those well-intentioned resolutions, with the Matriarch herself in Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD and On Demand January 31 from Lionsgate. The outrageously funny return of Madea – after a three-year theatrical hiatus – was...
Soulja Boy is always displaying mountains of cash. Burglars reportedly stole $10,00 in cash. Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy has been hit with yet another blow, and not the one people have been expecting to come courtesy of Chris Brown’s hands. While Soulja has been going back and forth with Breezy, his Hollywood Hills home was burglarized....
Diddy is fed-up with the state of hip-hop now. It looks as if Sean “Diddy” Combs has had enough of social media and he appears to be following through on a promise to disconnect from the Internet. Thursday, Diddy posted a message to his Instagram account, in which he appeared to be distressed about...
Markeith Loyd is still on the run. Loyd killed his ex-girlfriend and their unborn baby, Sade Dixon on Dec. 13 and after being confronted on Monday, January 9th by Master Sgt. Clayton he shot her multiple times killing her. ORLANDO —- Officials continue to plead with the public to report tips on Markeith Loyd‘s location as...
Kamiyah Mobley and the woman who raised her, Gloria Williams. Williams was arrested and faces kidnapping charges. JACKSONVILLE, FL —- Kamiyah Mobley was abducted from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital nearly two decades ago from her birth parents and raised in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo. Authorities closed the case after reconnecting Mobley’s...
