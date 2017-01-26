AME BISHOP IS SPEAKER FOR HERITAGE LUNCHEON The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival held its Heritage Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, January 18th. The luncheon was held at the University Area Center Development Complex. This year’s theme was: “Celebrating Our Leaders.” The guest speaker was Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the 117th elected and consecrated Bishop […]
GEORGE EDGECOMB SOCIETY HOSTS FUNDRAISER WITH VIVICA FOX The George Edgecomb Society at Moffitt Cancer Center hosted a fundraiser last week. The event was held to raise funds for cancer research and health disparity. Special guest for the event was actress, Vivica Fox. Accompanying Ms. Fox for the event was Paul Anthony of Full Force. […]
KEEPING TAMPA SAFE DURING THE KING PARADE Hillsborough County’s law enforcement officials (Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Dept.) and Tampa Fire Rescue were among the participants in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, January 16, 2017. In addition to being participants, they were also there to keep the community safe. Several […]
KAPPA ALPHA PSI FRATERNITY, INC. OBSERVES FOUNDERS DAY AT WORSHIP SERVICE The Tampa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as part of its Founders Day Celebration, worshipped along with their wives and young boys enrolled in the fraternity’s mentoring program (Kappa League) at Allen Temple AME Church on Sunday, January 8, 2017. The […]
Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday. Mary Tyler Moore, the star of sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore show,” has died. She turned 80 on Dec. 29. She has battled Type 1 diabetes since she was diagnosed with it at age 33. She also underwent brain surgery in 2011. Today, beloved icon,...
Natasha Bernard is expanding her brand. BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer Three years ago when Natasha Bernard created her popular blog “Fashionably Fabulous,” she focused mostly on showcasing OFTD (outfits of the day) and helping others discover their inner stylediva. In 2017, ‘Fashionably Fabulous’ is poised for big things as Bernard transitions...
Nakia Vanant hung herself in the bathroom. A Miami teenager committed suicide, and is said to have used the Facebook Live video streaming service to broadcast it online. The Florida Department of Children & Families confirmed that 14-year-old Nakia Venant took her life overnight Sunday by hanging herself in the bathroom of...
ISAAC THOMAS Police have charged a Winter Haven man with assault on a police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at he Hillsborough County Jail without bond. Last Friday, Plant City police responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s Restaurant. The officers reportedly encountered a...
COMPOSITE SKETCH The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating an alleged sexual battery that took place early Sunday. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information in the case. According to Tampa Police, the victim said she was in the area of N. Central Avenue and E....
AUSTIN TYLER WILSON A 19-year-old man was taken into custody and charged Monday night after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint. The robbery took place last Wednesday. According to Tampa Police, the victim told police she was walking near the corner of Marti Street, South and Estrella Street, at 1:45 p.m. A man...
AKIA THOMAS … Charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged after his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound. Police believe the child shot himself after finding the unsecured weapon. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call Tuesday morning in...
Another Super Hero Let Down BY CLARENCE BARR, II It is a terrible thing when you lose respect for someone you once admired. The level of disappointment you feel after witnessing your hero engage in shady behavior is only matched by the amount of anger that comes over you after the realization sets in...
President Trump has been signing bills that send the country backwards. Large protests are expected in opposition to an executive order which advanced the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines. President Donald Trump is the first elected president in Gallup’s polling history to receive an initial job approval rating below the...
Environment activist climbed a crane to hang the sign. Seven environmental activists climbed a crane near the White House early Wednesday morning in a protest against the policies of President Trump, according to Greenpeace. The protesters, all trained climbers, began scaling the approximately 300-foot crane around 4 in the morning, and...
President Donald Trump signed two executive orders at the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday that will begin construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and strip funding for sanctuary cities. The first order is to “build a large physical barrier on the southern border,” press secretary Sean Spicer said. “This will stem...
Demarlon Thomas was killed at a Halfway House in Michigan. A former gang member saw his prison sentence commuted by then-President Obama in November—only to be killed almost exactly two months later. Demarlon Thomas, 31, was transitioning out of the federal prison system in a Saginaw, Mich., halfway house after having his...
SANYA This week’s Spotlight feature, we bring you the lovely Sanya. This young lady is an outgoing and optimistic person who loves taking pictures as long as they depict her as being classy. Sanya says she’s hoping she can build a nice portfolio and go somewhere in life for modeling and acting opportunities. We hope...
BY TONY DUNGY Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach & National Spokesman For All Pro Dad Pro sports teams, prestigious universities and even high schools have dominated recent headlines in a surprising way — not for academics or athletic achievements, but instead for stories about violence perpetrated against women and girls. Current national studies report...
Jay Z’s sports agency division of Roc Nation represents Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant. This week is starting off great for mogul/entrepreneur Jay Z. In addition to selling a portion of his streaming music service, Tidal, to Sprint for $200 million, Jay and Roc Nation just came out on top in...
Yordano Ventura was a star pitcher for the Kansas City Royals. Yordano Ventura, the 25-year-old Kansas City Royals pitcher was killed in a one-car crash early Sunday in his native Dominican Republic. Few details of the fatal crash have been released. Ventura was the lone person in his car when he crashed...
Jay Z Jay Z has been making major boss moves behind the scenes. Monday, Tidal announced that Sprint purchased 33 percent of their stakes, which is $200 million, according to sources. Jay Z and various artist-related owners will remain shared owners in Tidal. According to a Billboard report, Tidal will now be available to Sprint’s...
