FRANK SHELLMAN CELEBRATES HIS 90th BIRTHDAY Mr. Frank Shellman was joined by his family and friends last Sunday as they celebrated his 90th birthday. The family gathering was at the Outback Steakhouse to celebrate the event. He was showered with many useful gifts. Those who were in attendance included: Bre, Breale, Barbara, Eddie Joe, Ethel, Cynthia, […]
2017 TOBA 37th ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) held its 37th Annual Leadership Breakfast on January 16, 2017 at the downtown Hilton Hotel. A capacity crowd listened to the message brought by the Reverend Otis Moss, Jr., a close friend of Dr. King, who said […]
AME BISHOP IS SPEAKER FOR HERITAGE LUNCHEON The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival held its Heritage Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, January 18th. The luncheon was held at the University Area Center Development Complex. This year’s theme was: “Celebrating Our Leaders.” The guest speaker was Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the 117th elected and consecrated Bishop […]
GEORGE EDGECOMB SOCIETY HOSTS FUNDRAISER WITH VIVICA FOX The George Edgecomb Society at Moffitt Cancer Center hosted a fundraiser last week. The event was held to raise funds for cancer research and health disparity. Special guest for the event was actress, Vivica Fox. Accompanying Ms. Fox for the event was Paul Anthony of Full Force. […]
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Terry Edwards TEXAS —- A man convicted of a fatal robbery at a Dallas-area Subway shop just weeks after he was fired from his job there was executed Thursday night. Terry Edwards, 43, received lethal injection for the $3,000 holdup at a Subway restaurant where two employees were shot to death in 2002. Asked by...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on Man That Killed 2 At Subway Shop Is Executed
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who has been named to Donald Trump’s business advisory group, is facing massive backlash after his company broke a taxi strike at the JFK airport this weekend. The strike was a symbolic move meant to show solidarity with immigrants and refugees who were affected by President Donald...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on Uber CEO Facing Backlash For Breaking Strike And Joining Trump’s Team
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Cocaine bricks were found in the nose of the plane that originally landed in Miami. TULSA, OK —- An American Airlines plane rerouted to Tulsa for maintenance was found to have 14 kilos, or almost 31 pounds, of cocaine inside the nose gear of the aircraft, Sunday. Seven bricks of cocaine in total were...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on 31 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In The Nose Of American Airlines Plane
Posted on 03 February 2017.
The American people appear to be signaling that they will not be divided or sit quietly as President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring entry to refugees and citizens of seven majority Muslim countries goes into effect. According to CNN Money, the American Civil Liberties Union has received six times as much money over one...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on ACLU Receive $24 Million In Donations After Trump’s Muslim Ban
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Mike Jackson was chosen as the new FACE of ‘Mr. Clean’. The Mr. Clean we’ve come to know over the past 59 years is in need of a break. And for good reason — he’s been keeping our houses clean for a long time. So, for the next year, America’s favorite muscled cleaner will be...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on The New Mr. Clean Is ‘Mr. Jackson’
Posted on 02 February 2017.
Posted in Local NewsComments Off on Online Color Edition
Posted on 02 February 2017.
On Tuesday, the University of South Florida unveiled preliminary renderings of the future home of its USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in downtown Tampa. The $152.6-million building features angles and facets offering unique viewpoints from within and ample windows to allow reflective light into work and learning spaces. Skanska/HOK is the...
Posted in Local NewsComments Off on USF Unveils Preliminary Renderings For Its New Medical School In Downtown Tampa
Posted on 02 February 2017.
Who’s Eating Me, A 21st Century Guide To Personal Evangelism is a simplistic, but delightful approach to strengthen congregations and the individual believer in the areas of evangelism, discipleship, and mentorship. It introduces another comfortable approach of sharing ones faith and beliefs without intimidation. This book leads its readers down a path of discovery to...
Posted in Local NewsComments Off on ‘Who’s Eating ME. A 21st Century Guide To Personal Evangelism’ Is The Latest Release From Dr. Jeffery Johnson
Posted on 02 February 2017.
RESHAWN DENNIS … Sentenced to 30 months in federal prison A federal judge sentenced a Tampa woman to 30 months in prison for federal income tax fraud. She pleaded guilty to the charges. Ms. Reshawn Dennis, 28, of Tampa, appeared before District Judge James Merryday at a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m., Thursday....
Posted in CrimeComments Off on Woman Who Got $340,000 In Tax Fraud Gets 30 Months
Posted on 02 February 2017.
ROBBERY SUSPECT Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store early Thursday. The robbery occurred shortly before 1 a.m., at the BP Station, 10907 E. Highway 92, in Seffner. According to police, the Black male entered the store and selected an 8-pack of Bud Light...
Posted in CrimeComments Off on Robbery Suspect Demands $40 From Clerk
Posted on 02 February 2017.
JAMARIAN OLIVER Earlier this week, a federal judge sentenced a man to several years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty on August 5, 2016. District Judge Elizabeth A. Kovachevich sentenced 29-year-old Jamarian Oliver, of Tampa, to serve 15 years in federal prison. Oliver pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine and possession of a firearm...
Posted in CrimeComments Off on Man Gets 15 Years On Drug, Gun Charges
Posted on 02 February 2017.
CARLOS GARCIA A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery has been taken into custody. He was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department on Wednesday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the man walked into the TD Bank on January 31st and presented a note to the teller demanding money. He implied that...
Posted in CrimeComments Off on Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Posted on 02 February 2017.
Brady Gets One For The Thumb BY CLARENCE BARR, II Well, here we are, Super Bowl weekend. It seems like just yesterday that we were celebrating the return of the football season. And now it’s over already. This year’s contest pits the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots. And the question everyone wants...
Posted in ColumnsComments Off on Clarence Barr’s Reality On Ice-‘Brady Gets One For The Thumb’
Posted on 02 February 2017.
The acting secretary of the Army has instructed federal officials to issue the easement necessary to build a controversial segment of the Dakota Access pipeline, members of the North Dakota congressional delegation said Tuesday. “The Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer informed us that he has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed...
Posted in White House NewsComments Off on Army Corps Ordered To Complete Dakota Pipeline
Posted on 02 February 2017.
Hackers interrupted normal broadcasts to play Trump diss song. The listeners of a variety of radio stations in several states were shocked early Tuesday evening (January 31), when an anti Donald Trump song interrupted the normal broadcasts. Over the past several days, radio stations in Seattle, Louisville, and a cable TV provider in North Carolina...
Posted in White House NewsComments Off on Hackers Interrupt Radio Broadcast To Play YG & Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT (F##k Donald Trump)”
Posted on 02 February 2017.
Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an Iraqi was detained at JFK last weekend. A lawsuit was filed on his behalf by the ACLU. In President Donald Trump’s first 11 days at the country’s helm,, his travel ban and perceived conflicts of interest have spawned a handful of lawsuits, with plaintiffs contending the President of the United...
Posted in White House NewsComments Off on 42 Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Donald Trump
Posted on 02 February 2017.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson and Omarosa Manigault, a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” who joined his administration in the Office of Public Liaison at the table with President Trump. On what was billed as a listening session to mark the start of African-American History Month, President Donald...
Posted in White House NewsComments Off on Trump Uses Black History Month Listening Session To Attack Media
Posted on 02 February 2017.
EVELYN This week, Evelyn will carry us into the weekend as our Spotlight feature. She is always full of energy, and always lights up every room she enters. She knows when to exert her strength, and when it’s time to be gentle and compassionate. Evelyn enjoys spending time with family and friends, and when it...
Posted in In The SpotlightComments Off on EVELYN
Added on 21 December 2016