COACH BRITT TAYLOR ‘Basketball Coach Of The Year’ BY MONIQUE STAMPS Sentinel Feature Writer To meet Coach Britt Taylor is to meet a laid-back family man, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick grin. You wouldn’t immediately know that he was one of the most successful coaches in Pinellas County. That…



