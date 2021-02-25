CITY OF TAMPA BLACK HISTORY COMMITTEE HOLDS ANNUAL EVENT The City of Tampa Black History Committee (COTBHC) held its annual celebration on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, outside the City of Tampa Administrative offices. Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, this year’s celebration was a little different. Among those in attendance were: Mr. Bobby […]
MARCUS DIXON MANNY DIAZ MIAMI — Marcus Dixon is walking into a political firestorm. But you would never know it, judging by his demeanor. The easygoing millennial is the Executive Director of the Florida Democratic Party, and his boss is the charismatic Manny Diaz, the former Mayor of Miami who is now the chairman....
KANYE VASNON MORDICA The body of an unidentified teenager was located at the intersection of E. 124th Avenue and N. 9th Street last Wednesday night. The search is continuing for a teenager linked to a fatal shooting last week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for his arrest. Last...
“Big Meech” Flenory A federal appeals panel Thursday rejected the latest attempt from convicted Black Mafia Family cocaine kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory to leave federal prison 10 years early amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge David Lawson did not misapply the law or rely on erroneous facts in refusing last year to grant compassionate release...
Mahisha Dellinger was feeling disenfranchised about her experience as a marketing manager in corporate America when she decided to risk her personal savings to become an entrepreneur. She started her hair care line Curls in 2002 after struggling to find natural options on the shelves. Dellinger also struggled to find financing. She ended up starting Curls with...
NEW YORK – Members of Malcolm X’s family have made public what they described as a letter written by a deceased police officer stating that the New York Police Department and FBI were behind the 1965 killing of the famed Black activist and civil rights advocate. Malcolm X was a powerful orator who rose to...
Ariel Investments, the first black-owned mutual fund firm in the nation, announced the launch of Ariel Alternatives and the Project Black initiative. The firm is stepping into the private fund business with a $200 million commitment from JPMorgan Chase. Led by Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson and global investment manager Leslie A Brun, the fund seeks to invest...
JILLY This week’s Spotlight feature considers herself a real Professional and says she has a passion for being in front of the camera. Jilly says she’s looking to connect with great people in the beauty and fashion industry and making great lasting relationships. This young lady commands attention when she walks into a room, and her...
All I Can Say Is ‘Good Riddance’ BY CLARENCE BARR, II If you find it disturbing or disrespectful for someone to find joy in another person’s death, I suggest you stop reading this right now. That is because the entirety of this column will consist of me celebrating the earthly departure of two...
President Biden, Vice-President Harris, the First Lady and the Second Gentleman during a moment of silence “As a nation, we can’t accept such a cruel fate. We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” he said on Monday. The president and vice-president, and their spouses, then observed a moment of silence outside the...
