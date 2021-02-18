POWER OF INFLUENCE AWARD RECIPIENTS The Power Of Influence Awards Dinner was held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at THAP’s 5508. Several celebrities, local leaders and businesses were recognized. Among the award recipients were from left: Carl Crawford, CEO 1501 Certified Entertainment; Jerry B., co-founder of the Power of Influence Awards; Titus O’Neil, WWE […]
Posted on 18 February 2021.
Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are among the major chains expanding COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a partnership with the federal government. WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The push to immunize more Americans against the coronavirus now includes several major retail pharmacy chains. Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are among the major pharmacy and drugstore chains that will start giving COVID-19...
Posted in Local NewsComments Off on How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments At Walmart, CVS, Walgreens
Posted on 18 February 2021.
AMILIYONA As stated on The Heart Gallery, “Full of happy energy, Amiliyona is super fun to be around. She is extremely outgoing and a great friend. She could dance, sing and do gymnastics all day long. Amiliyona loves working with animals and talks about being a veterinarian when she grows up. She dreams of...
Posted in Local NewsComments Off on Meet Amiliyona Age 14, ID#: 100341785
Posted on 18 February 2021.
LOS ANGELES — Frederick K.C. Price, one of Los Angeles’ most prominent religious leaders and founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, has died from COVID-19 at the age of 89. Apostle Price, who led services in the landmark FaithDome for many years, died Friday evening, according to a statement issued by EIF Ministries. Price founded...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on Frederick K.C. Price, Crenshaw Christian Center Founder, Dies At 89 From COVID-19
Posted on 18 February 2021.
Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed on Friday after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, a rep for Minaj confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 64. Nassau County Police said Maraj was hit by a vehicle in Mineola while on the road between...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Long Island
Posted on 18 February 2021.
Long-time actor and stand-up comedian Mike Epps announced via Instagram the passing of his father, Tommie Epps Sr., late night on last Thursday, Feb. 11. In the post, featuring a picture of the two hugging closely with smiles plastered on their faces, the Next Friday star lamented his father’s passing and expressed gratitude for the memories they...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on Mike Epps Mourns The Loss Of His Father Weeks After His Mother’s Passing
Posted on 18 February 2021.
Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton, one-fourth of famed Houston R&B group Ideal was fatally stabbed on Tuesday (February 9) outside of the Fondren Food Mart in Southwest Houston. Cotton was a frequent visitor of the Food Mart according to his mother. The 46-year-old’s body was discovered by onlookers, including his uncle. “I saw him just lying there. I...
Posted in National NewsComments Off on Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton Of Of R&B Group ‘Ideal’ Stabbed To Death In Houston
Posted on 18 February 2021.
SARIAH This week’s Spotlight feature, Sariah, is a woman of true means and desire, and hopes to become a household name in the near future. Sariah is energetic and knows her future is just around the corner. Her expectations are nothing but success, and she is confident of herself and guarantees she is dependable and...
Posted in In The SpotlightComments Off on SARIAH
Posted on 18 February 2021.
Biden signed an executive order to reopen insurance enrollment on, giving a new coverage opportunity to those who lost insurance during the pandemic. WASHINGTON – Millions of Americans have a special opportunity to sign up for government-subsidized health insurance, but residents of two states – Connecticut and Idaho – had better act fast. Though President Joe Biden directed the federally run HealthCare.gov to...
Posted in U.S. GovernmentComments Off on Biden Has Reopened Obamacare Enrollment
Posted on 18 February 2021.
A Manhattan judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges against a white woman who called the cops on a Black bird watcher in Central Park for requesting she leash her dog. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said prosecutors were satisfied with Amy Cooper’s progress in a program designed to have her take responsibility for the widely-condemned...
Posted in U.S. GovernmentComments Off on Charges dismissed against Amy Cooper for calling NYPD on Black bird watcher in Central Park
Added on 18 August 2020