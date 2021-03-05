Featured Stories
FAREWELL TO EDUCATOR WHO RETIRES AFTER 36 YEARS
 
FAREWELL TO EDUCATOR WHO RETIRES AFTER 36 YEARS                     The staff at the Hillsborough County Head Start office recognized their Supervisor who retired after 36 years. A drive-by farewell celebration was held on Monday, March 1st. Mrs. Evelyn Ellison McFadden was joined at the celebration by members of her family. From left to […]

Mississippi, Texas Lift COVID-19 Restrictions Placing Underserved Communities At Risk

Posted on 05 March 2021.

Source: Patricia Marroquin / Getty The governors of Mississippi and Texas announced Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted in their states, permitting businesses to operate at full capacity and eliminating mask mandates in the middle of a pandemic which has disproportionately affected Black and brown communities. Black communities account for 14.7 percent of COVID-19 deaths in...

Popular News Anchor To Leave Tampa Bay Area

Posted on 05 March 2021.

ROD CARTER   BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor   For several years, Rod Carter has served as the weekend evening anchor for Channel 8 News. But recently, Carter decided to accept a position in another state.             Carter came to the Tampa Bay Area 21 years ago as an employee of NBC. He...

Tampa Officer Fired Over Use Of Racial Slurs

Posted on 05 March 2021.

OFFICER DELVIN WHITE   BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor     On Tuesday, a veteran Tampa Police officer was fired for the use of racial slurs. The incident took place last year. According to a statement released by the Tampa Police Department, “on November 13, 2020, White was on a phone call when...

Posted on 05 March 2021.

KAYLA This week’s Spotlight feature, Kayla, always comes prepared for an opportunity. This young lady deserves all of the praise she gets, because she’s worked so hard to get to the door of opportunity, and also has managed to stay focused and down-to-earth during her journey, and always has time for friends and family. Congratulations...

Two Women Killed In Traffic Accident

Posted on 05 March 2021.

One of the victims killed in the traffic accident was known on Facebook as Dymond   Two Tampa women were killed in a traffic accident early Tuesday. It was investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a spokesman, the accident happened around 3 a.m., at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Gunn Highway....

$5,000 Reward Offered To Solve Brandon Murder

Posted on 05 March 2021.

KIVONTAE LOVE 12/16/1993 — 11/22/2019               Detectives are continuing its efforts to solve a murder that took place more than a year ago. A reward in the amount of $5,000 is being offered to help solve a murder. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2019, shots were heard in the...

Clarence Barr’s Reality On Ice-‘A Baby Girl Can’t Trust Anybody’

Posted on 05 March 2021.

A Baby Girl Can’t Trust Anybody   BY CLARENCE BARR, II   I recently caught wind of a story about a popular Tampa man who was arrested for sexually assaulting his biological daughter. What made the incident so shocking to many was the fact that the individual accused of performing such a dastardly deed held...

DAWN

Posted on 05 March 2021.

Dawn This week’s Spotlight feature is Dawn. This young lady comes fully equipped with a level of maturity usually not attributed to one so young, and a vision to keep growing until she gets where she wants to be. Dawn is always the center of attention, and handles it with humbleness and charm. Dawn says...

Lavonte David On Cleveland Browns’ Radar

Posted on 05 March 2021.

NFL teams are allowed to start talking to free agents on March 15 and there’s some word about who the Browns might be calling once the legal tampering window is open. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Lavonte David is on the team’s radar as an upgrade to their defense. David had 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks,...

