KAYLA This week’s Spotlight feature, Kayla, always comes prepared for an opportunity. This young lady deserves all of the praise she gets, because she’s worked so hard to get to the door of opportunity, and also has managed to stay focused and down-to-earth during her journey, and always has time for friends and family. Congratulations...



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.

Read the full story