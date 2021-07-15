Suzzanne Douglas, the actress best recognized for work on the long-running Warner Bros. sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, has died. She was 64. In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Douglas’ rep said: “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of...



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.

Read the full story