UNDERGROUND RADIO PRESENTS JUNETEENTH BREAKFAST The Keepin’ It Real Underground Radio presented a Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast on June 12th. The event was held at the Barrymore Hotel Banquet Room, and sponsored by the West Tampa Alliance, Inc. The guest speaker was Rev. Dr. James Leon Gallon. The theme for the event was “Celebrating […]
Suzzanne Douglas, the actress best recognized for work on the long-running Warner Bros. sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, has died. She was 64. In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Douglas’ rep said: “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of...
PAUL HODGKINS On January 6th, hundreds of people stormed the U. S. Capitol in Washington, D. C., since that time hundreds have been arrested and are facing federal charges. Paul Hodgkins was identified, arrested, and charged with being involved in an incident. Earlier this week, Hodgkinspleaded guilty to one count of obstruction to an...
Bank Robbery Suspect The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently searching for a bank robbery suspect. The robbery took place at the OZB Bank, 6100 4th Street, N., in St. Petersburg. According to police, the suspect passed a note to a teller just before 6 p.m., Friday. He also told the teller he had...
The suspects were armed with automatic weapons. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a murder suspect. The murder took place in Lakeland. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 4th, Lakeland Police officers were dispatched to the Mobil Gas Station, 1615 West Memorial...
JOHNNY ORDAZ … Convicted On Drug Charge A federal jury convicted a 32-year-old Bradenton man on drug charges last week. He was found guilty of several criminal charges. The jury found Johnny Ordaz guilty of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking...
FRANK WILEY …Early morning news anchor on WTSP, Channel 10 BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor The Tampa Bay area is welcoming a new TV news anchor. Frank Wiley joined WTSP Channel 10 in early spring, coming to the area from Cleveland, Ohio. The 15-year journalist anchors the early morning newscast, Brightside, 4:30...
Several members of the community took part in the Breaking Barriers Community Forum. Last Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and AMIkids Tampa held the first of three Breaking Barriers Community Forums. Entitled, “Assumptions: Breaking Down Our Perceptions and Understanding Where They Come From,” it was held at Bill Currie Ford on N....
THOMAS BROWN S. Army Disabled Veteran, and Tampa Crossroads’ Veteran Outreach Coordinator The Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Electric are partnering for the second year in the Share Program, which will pay the utility bills for 31 local veterans during the month of July. Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit organization serving the Tampa Bay community...
DETECTIVE JOE CONTEH BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Several weeks ago, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office launched a program that focuses on the lives of some of its personnel. The program is called “Before The Badge” and highlights some events that have taken place in the livIbh Det. Joe Conteh 7-9-21es...
