JORDAN BELLIVEAU CHARISSE STINSON A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the murder of her son earlier this week. As a result of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to 50 years in prison. In September 2018, Ms. Charisse Stinson told police that she had accepted a ride from a stranger. The man allegedly knocked…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.