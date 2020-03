TANAYA DAVIS A 35-year-old woman was arrested last Friday after being involved in a traffic accident. She was released from the Hillsborough County Jail after posting bond. According to the Tampa Police Department, the accident took place in front of 6222 E. Adamo Drive. Police said Ms. Tanaya Marcia Davis was driving a Dodge…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.