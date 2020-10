In 2019, John Handley High School’s dropout rate was approximately 7.1 percent, with chronic absenteeism of 24 percent — most of which Black students accounted for, according to the Virginia Department of Education, Because of Them We Can reports. Those numbers could represent how much Black students at the school feel excluded on a daily basis….



