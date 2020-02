NASHVILLE, TN – How often do men go to the barbershop? Once a month? Maybe more? Doctors at Vanderbilt say those routine visit could soon save lives. “I’ve been cutting hair since the age of 13,” said Masters Barber Shop owner Jamal Stewart. For Stewart, it’s about far more than just trims and fades. “I’ve…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.