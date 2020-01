DAVID DOBBINS CRISTOPHER RACHELL The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on robbery charges. They are accused of robbing a pharmacy. At approximately 5:20 a.m., on January 1st, three men entered the CVS Pharmacy, 30387 U. S. Highway 19, North, in Clearwater. One of the suspects jumped the counter of the pharmacy, displaying…



