Natavious Jamal Antwan Vaughn, left, is being sought by police. Xavier R. Newsome was arrested and charged. Chief Marlos Walker, of the Ozark Police Department, confirmed that two Florida men were killed in his city. The double murder took place in Ozark, Alabama. According to police, officers responded to County Road 123, in reference…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.