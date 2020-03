LEON WOODIE SPEARS … Tuskegee Airman LEON SPEARS 1/15/1924 – 5/12/2008 Trinity C.M.E. Church concluded its 2020 Black History Lecture Series, an event held annually for the past thirty years of promoting awareness of Black historical events and important people to our community. This year’s theme was “Black History at the Movies,” and featured…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.