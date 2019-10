1700 Block of E. Mulberry where shooting occurred Three people who were attending a house party were injured by gunfire. The incident took place in the 1700 block of E. Mulberry Avenue. According to Tampa Police, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Saturday, officers were dispatched to the location in reference to shots being fired. When…



