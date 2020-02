Detroit -In the shadows of Detroit’s tallest skyscrapers, dozens of homeless people shiver in the 17-degree cold. Ferocious wind gusts of 15 mph feel like cold knives stabbing the face. Such conditions claim the lives of countless homeless people every winter — especially those without warm coats. Now, a nonprofit aimed at solving that problem…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.