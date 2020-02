NEW YORK, NY – Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced in his racketeering case in December 2019. The embattled Brooklyn rapper was given an additional 24 months in prison (added to the 13 months he’d already served), a far cry from the 47 years he was originally facing. But because of his cooperation with the federal government, resuming his previous life will…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.