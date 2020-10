CHARLIE SMITH … Proudly displays the Vote-By-Mail ballot. This is the first time he has ever voted. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Charlie Smith will celebrate his 70th birthday on December 21st. But that is not what he has been patiently waiting on. Recently, Smith completed his vote-by-mail ballot and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.