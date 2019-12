JAMEL LANEE’ Public Information Officer VANESSA NETTINGHAM Social Media and Community Engagement Coordinator BRIAN DUGAN Tampa Police Chief BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Recently, Tampa Police Chief Brian Duggan hired two individuals to serve as staff members of its Media Relations Office. The two are filling vacancies created by the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.