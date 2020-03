TSGT. EBONI BAILEY TSgt., USAF NCOIC, Commander’s Support Staff 17th Squadron 2 Mar 2020 BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor Eboni R. Bailey, who is now TSgt. Eboni R. Bailey, with the United States Air Force (USAF) was asked by her Squadron Commander to write an article for the Squadeon’s Newsletter. The article was to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.