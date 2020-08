TYREE HOLDER ‚ĶDefensive Graduate Assistant ¬† Tyree Holder joined the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football program as a Defensive Graduate Assistant in August, 2020. Holder came to Chapel Hill after playing professionally with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF in 2019 and the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL in 2020….



