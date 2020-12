Oscar Simmons as Judge Kevin Flanagan with the ‘For Life’ cast members. Simmons with co-stars, British actors, Indira Varma (series regular) and Nicholas Pinnock (series lead). The ABC Drama “For Life,” starring British Actor Nicholas Pinnock, and Indira Varma, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be co-starring Tampa native J. Oscar Simmons…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.