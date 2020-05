S. Army Cadet Command’s Cadet of the Week is Devin Myrick of Florida A&M University. (Photo Credit: U. S. Army) A Tampa native and graduate of Florida A&M University, has been named “Cadet of the Week” by the U. S. Army. In the Army’s press release, Cadet Devin Myrick is described as one…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.