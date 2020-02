TAMPA CITY COUNCIL RECOGNIZES COMMUNITY TRAILBLAZERS During Thursday morning’s (Feb. 20th) Tampa City Council meeting, the Council members honored four retired Tampa Police Officers. Rufus Lewis, Frank Gray, James Dukes and Clarence Nathan were recognized as “four courageous men who paved the way for eq ual opportunity for Blacks, women and other minority…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.