BIANCA TAYLOR-HEARD …Golf Tournament Chair BY MONIQUE STAMPS Sentinel Feature Writer The Tampa Chapter of the Links, Incorporated will be hosting its annual fundraiser at historic Rogers Park Golf Course on March 14, 2020. This year’s tournament will be the 5th annual. The monies raised will support Tampa Chapter’s mentoring programs…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.