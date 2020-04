JOSEPH EDWARD WILLIAMS … Charged with second-degree murder On March 19th, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released 164 inmates from the Hillsborough County Jail. The purpose of the early release was so that it would reduce the chances of spreading the Coronavirus to other inmates and jail personnel. One of those individuals released was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.