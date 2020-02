The stripper who went viral after falling from a 15-foot pole is optimistic about the unfortunate situation. On Friday, Genea Sky sat down with Wendy Williams to discuss the incident. Genea’s appearance on the show followed her surgery, so her mouth was wired shut. Still, she channeled her inner Kanye West to explain how she felt about the incident…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.