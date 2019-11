The NFL issued a total of $732,422 in fines to 33 different players who were involved in the Garrett-Rudolph fight — the lowest being $3,507 for several different players “entering the fighting area” and the highest being $250,000 for each team.The Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey — who punched and kicked Garrett in the heat of the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.