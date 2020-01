JAMES PHILLIPS RAJANIQUE GRAVES The Sarasota Police Department has arrested two people in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman. The incident took place on December 22nd. According to police, the shooting took place at approximately 3:15 p.m., near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Way and Maple Avenue. The victims…



