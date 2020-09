Chad Chronister, Hillsborough County Sheriff, is assisted by deputies during gun buy-back. More than 600 firearms were collected during the four-hour gun buy-back event last Saturday. Last Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office collected 681 handguns during their annual Gun Buy-Back event. The initiative was called the “Drive & Drop…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.