MYRON WILLIAM ERNST A federal judge has sentenced a serial bank robber to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the charge on May 6, 2019. According to court documents, Myron William Ernst, 61, of Orlando, committed seven bank robberies and two attempted bank robberies between October and November 2018. The crimes…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.