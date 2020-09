Riccardo’s, a contemporary and classic menswear store, held its Grand Opening on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Westshore Plaza. J. Ricc Rollins is the owner. (Photographs by Frederick Harris) Ricc Rollins, Arlene Brooks and Erik Wise are shown at the shop following the ribbon cutting. Mayor Jane Castor attended the Grand Opening as…



