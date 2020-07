David Lewis on field BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, David Rodney Lewis, passed away Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020, after a short illness. Lewis was 65 years old. Born on October 15, 1954, in Houston, Texas, Lewis started his professional football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1977,…



