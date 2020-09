Ms. Kelley Parris, Executive Director of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, is shown with Mrs. Doretha Edgecomb, honoree. Ms. Paula Scott, of the Children’s Board, Ms. Megan Dempsey, Children’s Board member, Mrs. Doretha Edgecomb, and Ms. Kelley Parris overlook construction plans for the new building. This is the newly opened Doretha…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.