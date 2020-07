7:52 Rep. John Lewis makes final crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge in SelmaHundreds of mourners watched the procession escorting the congressman’s casket across the 1,284-foot bridge. More than five decades after he was slammed in the head by a white state trooper’s billy club while he led a march on behalf of Rev. Martin Luther…



