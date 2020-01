It wasn’t all a dream. One impeachment manager took an unusual approach to answering a Trump attorney’s question: by quoting a legendary rapper from his Brooklyn House district. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) took a line from Notorious B.I.G. on Tuesday when responding to a question from Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Trump’s impeachment defense…



