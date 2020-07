MAURICE JAMES JACKSON 2/11/1953 — 6/28/2020 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A renowned musician died on Sunday at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Maurice James Jackson was 67-years-old. His sister, Mrs. Mary Ivory, said Jackson lost his 4-year battle with con- gestive heart failure. He had been hospitalized several times because of the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.