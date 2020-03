RED HATTERS TAMPA TRIPLE D’S PRESENTS ‘HATITUDE’ The Red Hat Society Tampa Triple D’s – Dazzling, Daring Divas – presented its Hatitude, “The Life and Hats of Dorothy Height” and a Show of Hats. The event was held on Saturday, February 29th at The Bridges in Riverview. The ladies of the Red…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.