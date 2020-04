PASTOR RODNEY HOWARD-BROWNE BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A local pastor who was arrested after he deliberately defied the social distancing order, has decided to close the church. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, held two services on Sunday after he had been warned by…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.