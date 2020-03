IRIS A. WARREN …Illustrious Commandress ARTHENIA JOYNER …Civil Rights Attorney TONYA LEWIS …Community Service TAMARA SHAMBURGER …Education REPRESENTATIVE DIANNE HART …Politics HAZEL HARVEY …Leadership Each year March is designated as “Women’s History Month” to highlight the contributions of women in history and contemporary society. Harram Court No. 96, Daughters, under the leadership…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.