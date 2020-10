As Forbes compiled its sixth annual list of America’s richest self-made women, several Black women in entertainment and athletics made the cut. Of course, Oprah Winfrey made it, coming in at No. 9 on the list of richest women. But a new entry is singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, who rocketed up to No. 33 on the list, according to Forbes….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.