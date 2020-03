CONSUMER ALERT Scammers Pose As Deputies The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of scammers posing as deputies. In this scam, the caller claims victims have missed a recent court appearance and attempts to extort money out of them. The scammer’s phone number may even appear as the HCSO non-emergency line, (813) 247-8200,…



