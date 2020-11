Another black woman has made U.S. history last week. As the country’s first Black Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris begins her new position in January, so will the U.S. Naval Academy’s first ever black female brigade commander. Officials announced Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will hold the highest leadership position within the brigade for the spring semester. While…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.