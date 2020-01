In October 2019, an officer shot her daughter Atatiana Jefferson, 28, through a window after responding to an early morning report of an open door at the home. Her mother, Yolanda Carr, died Thursday morning, according to Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney. (HANDOUT) The mother of a woman who was shot and killed by a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.