From right to left (top): Judith, Lakita, Peter III, and Karen From right to left (bottom): Joannah, Joseph, my husband: Peter II, Leah, Myself and Rasheda-Junia, John, and Paul. Peter and Rasheda Cummings (EdD, MBA) on ‘Dissertation Defense Day,’ October 25, 2019, after the committee approved her defense. BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.