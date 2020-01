To the chagrin of the many detractors who continue to write her off, Mo’Nique has rebounded in a big way. The Academy Award, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award-winning funnywoman will host her first stand-up special in almost 10 years. On Friday, Showtime announced that Mo’Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta will air Feb. 7 at 10 p.m….



