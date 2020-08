IESHA WASHINGTON 7/17/1993 — 7/30/2011 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Recently, surrounded by family, friends, and young adults, Ms. Vonetta Scott celebrated the life of her daughter, Iesha Washington. To honor the young woman, Ms. Scott spoke of Iesha and released balloons in recognition of her birthday on July 17th, and…



