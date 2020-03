IYANA SAILOR NAHLIA WADE NOELLE WADE SHAUNQUE KIANA SAILOR Three little girls who were reported missing and considered endangered have been found safe. The were located in Dothan, Alabama Monday afternoon. The children were reported missing to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office early Monday. The children were with their biological mother, Ms. Shaunque…



