Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed his frustration Saturday after a weeks-long special session in the state’s Senate failed to pass a police reform bill. The member of the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party said he was “embarrassed” a decision couldn’t be made after the death of George Floyd “and a national reckoning on race and police accountability.” “The world was watching us,”…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.